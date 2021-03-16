UrduPoint.com
South Korean Defense Chief Regrets North's Criticism Of War Games With US

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

South Korean Defense Chief Regrets North's Criticism of War Games With US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook said Tuesday he regretted the North's criticism of the annual US-South Korean drills, which Pyongyang called a red line for further cooperation.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, earlier in the day warned Joe Biden to "refrain from causing a stink" on the Korean Peninsula during the first months of his presidency.

"I find criticism of a defensive and annual exercise regrettable," Minister Suh was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency, adding his country was ready for "any type of contingency.

"

Defense Ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan reportedly told a press conference that Seoul expected its northern neighbor to be more flexible and respond to an offer of dialogue.

Kim Yo Jong, who is an influential member of the North Korean Workers' Party, said her country was mulling tearing up a 2018 military pact with the South in response to the exercise, which Seoul says does not involve field training. The drills are expected to run through Thursday.

