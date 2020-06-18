UrduPoint.com
South Korean Defense Chief Vows Strong Response If North Escalates Tensions

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 03:01 PM

South Korea will respond strongly to the North's military "provocations" but will not take any action that escalates the tensions between the two, the South's defense minister said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) South Korea will respond strongly to the North's military "provocations" but will not take any action that escalates the tensions between the two, the South's defense minister said Thursday.

"If North Korea finally conducts military provocations, we will respond strongly without wavering," Jeong Kyeong-doo was quoted as saying by the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

North Korea threatened to send troops into the demilitarized zone on the border between the two neighbors after accusing Seoul of failing to prevent defectors from sending propaganda leaflets north.

Jeong Kyeong-doo said the South took the situation in the border area very seriously but promised that the South Korean army would be on the defensive and try to manage the crisis "in a stable manner" to prevent it from blowing up.

