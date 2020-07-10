South Korean Defense Minister Calls for More Efforts to Protect Human Rights in Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo on Friday instructed the ministry's officials to make greater efforts to protect victims of human rights abuses in the military so that they do not fear reporting on such cases as part of measures to reform its human rights protection system.

"We should put in efforts to create a culture where victims of human rights violation incidents can report the cases without fear," Jeong said during a human rights meeting, as quoted by the country's Yonhap news agency.

According to the minister, all military personnel should understand the need to protect human rights regardless of the fact of whether they are on or off duty.

Jeong also said that human rights protection should be balanced with the establishment of military discipline.

The reform of the military's human rights protection system began after the ministry's Criminal Investigation Command set up in January a separate team to investigate sexual abuse and human rights violations and appointed a female chief investigator for the first time in the military's history.