South Korean Defense Ministry Announces First Female Lieutenant General

Lt. Gen. Kang Sun-young has become the first female in South Korea's history to obtain the rank of two-star general, South Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Lt. Gen. Kang Sun-young has become the first female in South Korea's history to obtain the rank of two-star general, South Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Among the best personnel in possession of skills and professionalism, three women were selected: Kang Sun-young (aviation), Kim Joo-hee (intelligence), and Jeong Eui-sook (nursery) .

.. Kang Sun-young has become the first female Lieutenant General, while Kim Joo-hee has become the first female Major General in military intelligence," the statement read.

The women were promoted in a regular reshuffle of top military personnel, the ministry added.

Kang, 53, has served in the military since 1990. She also currently serves as the president of the Army Aviation school.

