South Korean Defense Ministry Asks Vietnam for Help in Denuclearizing Peninsula

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The South Korean vice defense minister asked his Vietnamese counterpart on Thursday for assistance in denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, as nuclear talks with the North remain stalled.

South Korea's Park Jae-min met with Vietnam's deputy minister for national defense Hoang Xuan Chien for regular vice-ministerial talks. The South Korean defense ministry said they agreed to boost cooperation on maritime security, weapon-making and training.

"Vice Minister Park Jae-min explained the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and asked for Vietnam's active support and cooperation in the efforts to complete the denuclearization and bring a lasting peace to the Korean Peninsula," a statement read.

Tensions between the two Koreas flared this week, with both countries conducting missile tests hours apart. The North fired two ballistic missiles into the sea on Wednesday, in what was its first test in six months. The South tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile hours later.