South Korean Defense Ministry Calls Intrusion of North Korean Drones 'Clear Provocation'

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) The South Korean Defense Ministry on Monday called the intrusion of North Korean drones into the country's territory "a clear provocation" and pledged to respond decisively to such actions.

"This morning, our military detected traces of alleged North Korean drones in the region of Gyeonggi-do Province, which is an obvious provocation by North Korea and an intrusion into our airspace .

.. Our military will continue to carefully and decisively respond to these provocations on the part of North Korea," the head of the military operations of South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff told a press briefing.