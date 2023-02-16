South Korean Defense Ministry Defines North Korea as Enemy for First Time in 6 Years

South Korea's 2022 Defense White Paper defines North Korea as the enemy for the first time in six years, the Ministry of National Defense of South Korea said on Thursday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) South Korea's 2022 Defense White Paper defines North Korea as the enemy for the first time in six years, the Ministry of National Defense of South Korea said on Thursday.

"The new Defense White Paper describes North Korean government and army as the enemies of South Korea," the official statement reads.

The biennial document reflects the changes in the structure and capability of North Korea's military forces. The document highlights that Pyongyang described South Korea as its "definite enemy" at the plenary session of the Central Committee of the ruling party in December 2022. The White Paper also points out that the North has repeatedly violated the inter-Korean military agreement on de-escalating tensions of September 19, 2018.

Among other things, the White Paper describes the nuclear capabilities of North Korea, stating that Pyongyang now possesses about 154 Pounds of plutonium and a "considerable" amount of highly enriched uranium. The number of North Korean active military personnel amounts to 1.28 million people. Pyongyang is also in possession of about 4,300 tanks, 420 surface warships and 70 submarines.

According to the document, the North has a larger army and more equipment but might not surpass South Korean military forces in qualitative terms.

Seoul is planning to issue a summary of the 2022 Defense White Paper in English, Japanese, Chinese and Russian in the first half of 2023, in order to "guarantee trust and support of the international community in regard of the defense policy."

Since 1967, South Korea has already issued 25 Defense White papers. The first definition of North Korea as an enemy appeared in the 1995 White Paper. In the document's 2004 version, that definition was replaced by "direct military threat." Under the liberal administration of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the North was also defined as a "threat" but not the "enemy", amid attempts at dialogue on denuclearisation with Pyongyang.

The change in terminology comes amid growing tensions between the two countries. In recent years, Pyongyang has been actively developing its missiles and nuclear capabilities. It conducted dozens of missile test launches in 2022 alone, firing several missiles at once on some occasions. Pyongyang has said that North Korea's military-related activities are in response to provocations by the United States, South Korea and Japan in the region.