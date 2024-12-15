South Korean Democracy Holds Firm Against Yoon's Martial Law Bid
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) South Korea's swift rebuke of martial law and removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol from office have been hailed in the country as evidence of the strength of its young democratic institutions.
Yoon's bid to suspend civilian rule and claims of a communist conspiracy harkened back to the dark days of dictatorship in South Korea four decades ago, when human rights abuses by military and security forces were widespread.
But the fallout from the failed attempt was immediate and South Korea's institutions kicked in -- Yoon's inner circle were swiftly placed under police investigation and hauled before a parliament demanding answers.
Lawmakers rapidly launched impeachment proceedings against Yoon for his alleged "insurrection" and attempt to override the country's democratic constitution.
And on Saturday he was removed by a secret ballot in a tense vote in the ornate parliamentary chamber.
The vote sparked wild jubilation on the streets of Seoul -- opinion polls suggested more than 75 percent of the public supported impeachment.
"This situation has provided the Korean people with an invaluable lesson on what democracy truly entails and how our democratic republic can be protected," lawyer Yun Bok-nam, president of Lawyers for a Democratic Society, told AFP.
"For the people this has been a transforming experience in building a more powerful democratic consciousness among them."
