Open Menu

South Korean Democracy Holds Firm Against Yoon's Martial Law Bid

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2024 | 12:50 PM

South Korean democracy holds firm against Yoon's martial law bid

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) South Korea's swift rebuke of martial law and removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol from office have been hailed in the country as evidence of the strength of its young democratic institutions.

Yoon's bid to suspend civilian rule and claims of a communist conspiracy harkened back to the dark days of dictatorship in South Korea four decades ago, when human rights abuses by military and security forces were widespread.

But the fallout from the failed attempt was immediate and South Korea's institutions kicked in -- Yoon's inner circle were swiftly placed under police investigation and hauled before a parliament demanding answers.

Lawmakers rapidly launched impeachment proceedings against Yoon for his alleged "insurrection" and attempt to override the country's democratic constitution.

And on Saturday he was removed by a secret ballot in a tense vote in the ornate parliamentary chamber.

The vote sparked wild jubilation on the streets of Seoul -- opinion polls suggested more than 75 percent of the public supported impeachment.

"This situation has provided the Korean people with an invaluable lesson on what democracy truly entails and how our democratic republic can be protected," lawyer Yun Bok-nam, president of Lawyers for a Democratic Society, told AFP.

"For the people this has been a transforming experience in building a more powerful democratic consciousness among them."

Related Topics

Police Martial Law Parliament Democracy Vote Lawyers Young Seoul Circle South Korea Chamber Dictator From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

4 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

17 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

17 hours ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

17 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

19 hours ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

20 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

21 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

21 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

21 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

24 hours ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From World