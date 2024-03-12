South Korean Detained In Russia Getting Consular Assistance
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) A South Korean national held in Russia is receiving "necessary consular assistance", Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday, after he was detained on suspicion of espionage.
The ministry declined to give details on the detention, citing an ongoing investigation.
"Upon learning of the arrest, the local diplomatic mission has been providing necessary consular assistance," the South Korean ministry said.
Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported this week that a South Korean man had been detained earlier this year on suspicion of espionage.
TASS, which said the case was "top secret", identified the suspect as Baek Won-soon and said he had been picked up in Russia's far-eastern city of Vladivostok.
"According to a TASS source in law enforcement agencies, Baek Won Soon passed state secret information to foreign intelligence services," the agency said.
TASS said it was the first time Russia had arrested a South Korean citizen for criminal espionage.
Baek was transported from Vladivostok to Moscow for further investigation and is being held in the capital's notorious Lefortovo prison, the Russian news agency added.
The prison, known for keeping detainees in near-total solitude also currently houses US reporter Evan Gershkovich, held on spying charges that he denies.
Espionage carries a maximum jail term of 20 years in Russia.
Baek was a missionary working with North Korean lumberjacks in Russia, and may have helped people "flee" the repressive regime, South Korean media has reported.
Recent Stories
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case
More Stories From World
-
South Korea 'concerned' doctors' strike could escalate21 minutes ago
-
Hezbollah says launched over 100 rockets at Israeli positions21 minutes ago
-
Thai poll body asks court to dissolve reformist MFP party31 minutes ago
-
Ukraine's drone industry seeks to tip scales against Russia41 minutes ago
-
Thai poll body asks court to dissolve reformist MFP party51 minutes ago
-
First vessel with aid for Gaza leaves Cyprus port: NGO51 minutes ago
-
Senegal's multiple crises lead to mental scars, trauma1 hour ago
-
Ukrainian drone attack on Russia ignites fuel depots1 hour ago
-
India's Pant fit for cricket return after 2022 car crash: BCCI1 hour ago
-
Pochettino calls for Chelsea unity after Newcastle win2 hours ago
-
Flying high: UK's modern-day green airship takes shape2 hours ago
-
5 dead, 2 missing in coal mine accident in China's Shanxi2 hours ago