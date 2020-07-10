(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in and party leader have offered their condolences to the family of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, who was found dead in the early hours of Friday.

The president sent a wreath to the farewell hall, the Yonhap news agency said. Moon's chief of staff quoted him as saying that Park's abrupt death was "very shocking."

Condolences poured in from Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, opposition United Future Party leader Kim Chong-in and US Ambassador Harry Harris.

"Saddened to learn about the death of Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon.

My condolences to his family and to the people of Seoul during this difficult time," the diplomat tweeted.

Park's body was found on a forested mountain slope near his official residence in northern Seoul shortly after midnight. He reportedly left home after leaving his daughter a verbal message that sounded like a will.

Seoul police said they found no signs of foul play. Park's former secretary filed a criminal complaint against the 64-year-old liberal politician on Wednesday, accusing him of sexual harassment.