South Korean Ex-Prime Minister Accepts Defeat In His Party's Presidential Primary- Reports

Wed 13th October 2021

Former South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon accepted defeat in the ruling Democratic Party's presidential primary and congratulated governor of Gyeonggi Province Lee Jae-myung on his victory, Yonhap news reported on Wednesday

"I respect the decision of the party affairs committee. I accept the results of the presidential primary. I congratulate Lee Jae-myung on his victory," Lee Nak-yon was quoted as saying by Yonhap.

Lee Nak-yon appealed the vote count after losing the party's presidential nomination to the Gyeonggi governor on Sunday. He argued that ballots supporting two other candidates who later dropped out should be included in the final count, which would bring Lee Jae-myung's share down and necessitate a run-off.

The affairs committee, the main decision-making body of the Democratic Party, met on Wednesday to look into the issue and decided to keep the results unchanged. The commission's decision to reject the appeal was supported by 64 of the 76 panel members.

The clause under which the former prime minister attempted to contest the vote count will be reviewed to avoid misunderstandings in the future, the Democratic Party's spokesman said, according to Yonhap.

