South Korean Ex-Prosecutor General Wins Opposition Presidential Nomination

Former South Korean Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl was named on Friday the presidential nominee of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), after winning in the party's primaries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Former South Korean Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl was named on Friday the presidential nominee of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), after winning in the party's primaries.

"I will achieve a change of government without fail and end the politics of division and anger, corruption and plunder," Yoon said in his acceptance speech, as reported by South Korean Yonhap news agency.

Yoon won 47.85% of votes, beating Hong Joon-pyo, a former governor of south Gyeongsang province and candidate for the presidential election in 2017, who got 41.5%. Former member of parliament and ex-presidential candidate Yoo Seong-min received 7.47%, while former Jeju Governor Won Hee-ryong won 3.

17% of the vote.

Yoon campaigned on the promises of increasing the housing supply to bring escalating housing prices under control and measures aimed at providing "fair" education to the youth.

In foreign policy, Yoon pledged to intensify the South Korea-US cooperation against North Korean nuclear and missile threats.

Yoon has been gaining in popularity since the end of 2020, when he began to publicly oppose the government`s prosecution reform. His candidacy attracted conservative voters who were not satisfied with the administration of current President Moon Jae-in. Yoon has been leading in a number of opinion polls on possible presidential candidates.