UrduPoint.com

South Korean F-35A Fighters Experienced Over 230 Malfunctions In 18 Months - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 02:50 PM

South Korean F-35A Fighters Experienced Over 230 Malfunctions in 18 Months - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) The US-made F-35A stealth fighters acquired by South Korean air force,  have been out of service 234 times in a year and a half due to malfunctions, South Korean media reported on Tuesday.

F-35A fighters made 172 emergency landings, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing the member of the ruling People Power Party, Shin Won-sik, adding that in another 62 cases the planes could not complete their tasks due to technical problems.

Grounded aircraft were able to carry out their missions for 12 days on average last year and 11 days in the first half of 2022.

According to the news agency, older South Korean F-4E and F-5 fighters made only 26 and 28 forced landings, respectively, in 18 months.

However, the South Korean air force said that there are no problems with the combat readiness of the F-35A since they fulfill their target operation rate of 75%.

In January, South Korea purchased and deployed 40 F-35A fighter jets manufactured by US military-industrial giant Lockheed Martin.

Related Topics

South Korea North Korea January Media

Recent Stories

Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police cust ..

Sidhu Moose Wala case: Suspect escapes police custody

29 minutes ago
 TECNO Mobile Joins Fashion Industry through collab ..

TECNO Mobile Joins Fashion Industry through collaboration with BTW

34 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar vows to bring US dollar down from Rs 200

Ishaq Dar vows to bring US dollar down from Rs 200

1 hour ago
 SC to take up Imran Khan plea against amendments i ..

SC to take up Imran Khan plea against amendments in NAB law today

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UN to jointly launch flash appeal in Gen ..

Pakistan, UN to jointly launch flash appeal in Geneva for flood victims today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.