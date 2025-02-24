Open Menu

South Korean Fans Soak Up Nostalgia With Vintage Japanese Superheroes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 09:00 AM

South Korean fans soak up nostalgia with vintage Japanese superheroes

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Die-hard South Korean fans cheer and clap as their favourite superheroes strike poses in brightly coloured uniforms to the sounds of a soulful Japanese ballad, a nostalgic throwback to the days of VHS.

It has been decades since Japanese superhero series "Choudenshi Bioman" was last on tv, but its epic stories of good versus evil still resonate deeply for these South Korean millennials.

And while their masked heroes are now well into their sixties, a chance to meet them in person at a sold-out concert hall event this month in Seoul was too good to pass up -- even with ticket prices starting at 300,000 won ($210).

"Most of us here are office workers, and though the ticket price wasn't cheap, it wasn't beyond our means as lifelong fans," said Oh Myung-hoon, 39.

"It wasn't a matter of choice for fans like me. It was a must."

Part of the "Super Sentai" series, better known to Western audiences as the inspiration for the "Power Rangers" phenomenon of the 1990s, "Choudenshi Bioman" and its companion shows tell the story of a group of people with special powers fighting supervillains intent on world domination.

The show was broadcast at a time of Japan's transformation into a global cultural powerhouse, its animation and film studios producing content seen the world over.

But many Korean fans of "Choudenshi Bioman" were initially not even aware the show was Japanese.

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns Sharjah Ruler's Show Jumpi ..

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns Sharjah Ruler's Show Jumping Cup winners

7 hours ago
 Dubai to host ‘PropTech Connect 2026’

Dubai to host ‘PropTech Connect 2026’

8 hours ago
 Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga

Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga

8 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakist ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakistan Cricket match in ICC Champi ..

8 hours ago
 Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at X ..

Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at Xposure 2025

9 hours ago
 Liverpool extend Premier League lead with win over ..

Liverpool extend Premier League lead with win over Manchester City

9 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Zainoun of Morocc ..

Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Zainoun of Morocco as leading Arab Hope Maker

9 hours ago
 Emir of Kuwait receives Tahnoon bin Zayed

Emir of Kuwait receives Tahnoon bin Zayed

10 hours ago
 UAE President, Albanian Prime Minister discuss str ..

UAE President, Albanian Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties

10 hours ago
 Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour ..

Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour title

11 hours ago
 United Arab Emirates strengthens ties with partner ..

United Arab Emirates strengthens ties with partners at Munich Security Conferenc ..

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cas ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cash dividend for 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From World