South Korean Fans Soak Up Nostalgia With Vintage Japanese Superheroes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 09:00 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Die-hard South Korean fans cheer and clap as their favourite superheroes strike poses in brightly coloured uniforms to the sounds of a soulful Japanese ballad, a nostalgic throwback to the days of VHS.
It has been decades since Japanese superhero series "Choudenshi Bioman" was last on tv, but its epic stories of good versus evil still resonate deeply for these South Korean millennials.
And while their masked heroes are now well into their sixties, a chance to meet them in person at a sold-out concert hall event this month in Seoul was too good to pass up -- even with ticket prices starting at 300,000 won ($210).
"Most of us here are office workers, and though the ticket price wasn't cheap, it wasn't beyond our means as lifelong fans," said Oh Myung-hoon, 39.
"It wasn't a matter of choice for fans like me. It was a must."
Part of the "Super Sentai" series, better known to Western audiences as the inspiration for the "Power Rangers" phenomenon of the 1990s, "Choudenshi Bioman" and its companion shows tell the story of a group of people with special powers fighting supervillains intent on world domination.
The show was broadcast at a time of Japan's transformation into a global cultural powerhouse, its animation and film studios producing content seen the world over.
But many Korean fans of "Choudenshi Bioman" were initially not even aware the show was Japanese.
