South Korean Financial Chief Reaffirms Preference for Targeted Post-COVID Aid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) South Korean Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki restated on Monday his disagreement with a proposal to provide post-pandemic state support payments to all citizens of the country, insisting on giving help to the most vulnerable as a more favorable approach.

"I've repeatedly said providing targeted support is more effective," Hong was quoted as saying to parliament by the South Korean Yonhap news agency.

His comment comes after the country's ruling Democratic Party proposed to parliament to include emergency funding for South Koreans, amounting to 250,000 von ($211) per person either in the budget for the upcoming year, or 2023.

The faction believes that such payments can be made from this year's 10 trillion-won surplus tax revenue.

The government, however, mulls allocating a part of the excess tax revenue to assist most COVID-19-hit sectors of the economy, including tourism and culture, among others, the minister explained.

This year, the government drafted two additional budgets, with the second one for 11 trillion von aimed at covering financial assistance to low-income citizens in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, according to the outlet.