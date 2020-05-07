South Korean Flag Carrier Korean Air Plans to Resume 19 International Routes in June

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) South Korea's flag carrier Korean Air has announced that it will resume flights on 19 international routes in June, amid signs that many countries have passed the peak of their outbreaks of COVID-19, the airline said on Thursday.

According to a flight listing published on Korean Air's website, the airline will resume operating flights to 19 international destinations, including Washington, Beijing, Vancouver, Toronto, Frankfurt, and Singapore.

Some routes will be operated daily and others will have a frequency of three or four times weekly, the airline said. Korean Air has made this decision in preparation for an uptick in passenger travel as countries begin easing their lockdown restrictions and reopening borders.

At present, Korean Air is fulfilling 55 flights per week on 13 international routes, compared to the more than 900 flights operated on 110 long-haul routes prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

South Korea's flag carrier has reportedly furloughed 70 percent of its staff for six months starting from Thursday, to ensure the company's financial stability.

Korean Air's decision to resume international flights follows in the wake of a similar decision made by Turkish Airlines on Wednesday. According to media reports, Turkey's flag carrier hopes to resume domestic flights and routes with 19 other countries, including China, Japan, and Germany, in June.