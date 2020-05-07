UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean Flag Carrier Korean Air Plans To Resume 19 International Routes In June

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:30 AM

South Korean Flag Carrier Korean Air Plans to Resume 19 International Routes in June

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) South Korea's flag carrier Korean Air has announced that it will resume flights on 19 international routes in June, amid signs that many countries have passed the peak of their outbreaks of COVID-19, the airline said on Thursday.

According to a flight listing published on Korean Air's website, the airline will resume operating flights to 19 international destinations, including Washington, Beijing, Vancouver, Toronto, Frankfurt, and Singapore.

Some routes will be operated daily and others will have a frequency of three or four times weekly, the airline said. Korean Air has made this decision in preparation for an uptick in passenger travel as countries begin easing their lockdown restrictions and reopening borders.

At present, Korean Air is fulfilling 55 flights per week on 13 international routes, compared to the more than 900 flights operated on 110 long-haul routes prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

South Korea's flag carrier has reportedly furloughed 70 percent of its staff for six months starting from Thursday, to ensure the company's financial stability.

Korean Air's decision to resume international flights follows in the wake of a similar decision made by Turkish Airlines on Wednesday. According to media reports, Turkey's flag carrier hopes to resume domestic flights and routes with 19 other countries, including China, Japan, and Germany, in June.

Related Topics

Turkey China Washington Company Germany Vancouver Toronto Beijing Frankfurt Singapore Japan South Korea June Media From

Recent Stories

WAM Feature: Rabdan Academy contributes to ‘busi ..

4 minutes ago

India gas leak situation 'under control': South Ko ..

9 minutes ago

NCC meeting to be held today to discuss reopening ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 564 deaths after 24, 077 cases of ..

37 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 7 May 2020

1 hour ago

Five People Dead as Result of Gas Leakage in India ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.