South Korean Foreign Minister, ASEAN Chief Discuss Cooperation Against COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held a phone conversation with Lim Jock Hoi, the chief of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), on Monday, and the sides discussed ways to expand cooperation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported, citing the office of the ASEAN chief.

According to the Yonhap news Agency, Kang said that Seoul was looking into the possibility of easing the current entry restrictions to allow business people from ASEAN states to travel to the country and conduct business activities.

The South Korean top diplomat also urged the ASEAN leadership to play an active role in uniting the will and capabilities of ASEAN nations to overcome the health crisis.

Lim, on his part, said that Seoul and ASEAN should continue working to help the economies most affected by the pandemic overcome the current difficulties.

The ASEAN chief also thanked the South Korean minister for allocating $5 million to the ASEAN countries via a cooperation fund for purchasing COVID-19 test kits and protective equipment.