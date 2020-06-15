UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean Foreign Minister, ASEAN Chief Discuss Cooperation Against COVID-19 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:30 PM

South Korean Foreign Minister, ASEAN Chief Discuss Cooperation Against COVID-19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha held a phone conversation with Lim Jock Hoi, the chief of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), on Monday, and the sides discussed ways to expand cooperation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported, citing the office of the ASEAN chief.

According to the Yonhap news Agency, Kang said that Seoul was looking into the possibility of easing the current entry restrictions to allow business people from ASEAN states to travel to the country and conduct business activities.

The South Korean top diplomat also urged the ASEAN leadership to play an active role in uniting the will and capabilities of ASEAN nations to overcome the health crisis.

Lim, on his part, said that Seoul and ASEAN should continue working to help the economies most affected by the pandemic overcome the current difficulties.

The ASEAN chief also thanked the South Korean minister for allocating $5 million to the ASEAN countries via a cooperation fund for purchasing COVID-19 test kits and protective equipment.

Related Topics

Business Seoul North Korea Media From Top Asia Million

Recent Stories

5,000 COVID-19 tests for Sharjah government employ ..

15 minutes ago

SEHA unveils UAE&#039;s first Ct scanning technolo ..

30 minutes ago

Emirates Institute for Banking webinar discusses p ..

60 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid launches New Media Academy

1 hour ago

12 prisoners released

8 seconds ago

Fear and impatience as Santorini awaits return of ..

9 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.