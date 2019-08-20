South Korean Foreign Minister Hopes for Settling Trade Dispute With Japan - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha expressed on Tuesday a hope that Seoul would manage to settle a trade dispute with Japan via negotiations, local media reported.

The remarks were made on the threshold of Kang's bilateral negotiations with his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono in China, the NHK broadcaster reported.

The South Korean minister reportedly described the situation in the bilateral trade relations as very difficult and vowed to explain Seoul's position to Kono.

Kang also commented on some internal calls for canceling the General Security of Military Information Agreement with Japan, saying that no decision on the issue had been made.

The relations between Japan and South Korea dampened last year after the latter's top court ruled that a number of Japanese companies could be sued for their use of forced labor during World War II.

Japan has protested the decision, claiming that the 1965 agreement between the two countries had resolved the issue of damages once and for all.

The ties became even more tense in July, when Japan canceled preferential treatment for the exports of fluorinated polyimides, photoresist and hydrogen fluoride, which are vital for the production of semiconductors and displays, to South Korea.

In August, Tokyo decided to remove Seoul from the list of trade partners that have preferences in importing Japanese technologies and high-tech products from August 28. Japan has cited security concerns as the reason behind its decision, saying it suspected Seoul of exporting double-purpose goods to Pyongyang in betrayal of Tokyo's confidence. Seoul retaliated by excluding Japan from its list of favored trade partners with facilitated export conditions.