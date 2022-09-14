(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on Wednesday discussed North Korea's nuclear program and other topical issues with Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during a phone conversation, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing South Korean officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on Wednesday discussed North Korea's nuclear program and other topical issues with Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), during a phone conversation, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing South Korean officials.

During the talks, the South Korean top diplomat stressed that the world community must convey an "unequivocal" message to Pyongyang over its missile and nuclear program, according to the media outlet.

Park also reportedly assured Grossi of Seoul's desire to increase interaction with the IAEA and achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

In addition, the South Korean foreign minister expressed concerns over Tokyo's intention to discharge wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean, the news agency reported. Park noted that the process must fully conform to international rules.