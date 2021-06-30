South Korean Foreign Minister in Isolation Due to Contact With COVID-19 Patient - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has been in two-week self-isolation since June 28 after a passenger on a flight he took was found to be sick with COVID-19, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The minister arrived home Saturday from Indonesia - the final leg of his weeklong visit to Southeast Asian countries.

He also visited Vietnam and Singapore. Chung's PCR test result was negative, but self-isolation will last 14 days.

"The minister had a personal schedule, including a special meeting of parliament, but no real meetings are planned during the period of isolation imposed by the health authorities," Foreign Ministry spokesman Choi Young-sam said at a briefing, adding that Chung will work from home.