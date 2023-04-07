South Korean Foreign Minister Park to Visit India From April 7-8

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will start his two-day visit to India on Friday to discuss strengthening of the bilateral ties between the countries on the 50th anniversary of establishment of the diplomatic relations.

Park is planning to hold talks with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to raise the issue of development of the countries' strategic partnership and further bolstering the bilateral relations.

Park is also scheduled to travel to the city of Chennai in southern India to meet with South Korean companies operating there.