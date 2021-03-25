South Korean Foreign Minister Says Wants to Discuss Korean Peninsula Issues With Lavrov

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said on Thursday that he was going to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov following the recent launch of two ballistic missiles by North Korea.

Lavrov is currently on an official visit to South Korea where he will hold talks with his counterpart later on Thursday.

"[South] Korea and Russia are together moving to reach peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula ... Hopefully, during today's meeting we will exchange opinions on a wide range of matters related to bilateral relations and the situation in the world, the region and on the Korean Peninsula.

I highly appreciate that we are steadily developing the multifaceted bilateral relations after the establishment of diplomatic contacts in 1990," Chung said while opening the talks with Lavrov.

In the early hours of Thursday, North Korea test-fired two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, sparking concern in South Korea and Japan.