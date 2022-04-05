UrduPoint.com

South Korean Foreign Minister To Attend NATO Ministerial Meeting On April 7 - Seoul

Published April 05, 2022

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will attend the NATO foreign ministers' meeting, which will take place in Belgium on April 7, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will attend the NATO meeting of ministers of foreign affairs for the first time and speak on the issues concerning the Korean peninsula, South Korea-NATO partnership, and the situation in Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

Chung will travel to Brussels on Tuesday. The ministerial meeting will involve representatives from 30 countries, including non-NATO states such as Australia, Japan, and New Zealand, and will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

