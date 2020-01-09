South Korean Foreign Minister to Discuss North Korea, Mideast With Pompeo Jan 14 - Seoul

UrduPoint.com
South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will hold negotiations with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the Middle East, in light of the recent escalation, in San Francisco on January 14, a spokesman for the South Korean Foreign Ministry has said

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will hold negotiations with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula and in the middle East, in light of the recent escalation, in San Francisco on January 14, a spokesman for the South Korean Foreign Ministry has said.

"The minister and the state secretary plan to assess the situation related to effort toward Korean Peninsula denuclearization and peace, through multifaceted and mutually beneficial development of the South Korean-US relations, and also to exchange opinions on regional and international problems, including the recent situation in the Middle East," Kim In-chul said at a briefing on Thursday.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will possibly pay a visit to San Francisco for taking part in either trilateral talks with Kang and Pompeo, or in bilateral talks with one of them.

Tensions escalated in the Middle East this January, as Washington conducted an airstrike to kill Iranian top military commander Qasem Soleimani, allegedly involved in masterminding the attack on the US embassy in Iraq.

Mere days after that, Iran retaliated with a revenge operation, launching missile attacks on two military bases housing US troops in Iraq. The attacks resulted in no casualties. In his Wednesday's address, US President Donald Trump did not mention any imminent military response to the missile strikes, but pledged to impose new sanctions on Iran.

It has been previously reported that South Korea could deploy its troops for engaging in a US-led operation for protecting the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz early in 2020. No definite decision has been made so far, the South Korean Defense Ministry said on Monday. South Korean media claim the government may reconsider its plans in light of the US-Iran standoff and the regional tensions.

