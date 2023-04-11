South Korean Foreign Minister to Meet With French, German, Canadian Counterparts - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will hold a series of separate meetings with his French, German and Canadian counterparts later this week, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday, citing the Foreign Ministry.

On April 14, Park will meet with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to discuss issues of the bilateral agenda, in the Indo-Pacific and on the global scale, the ministry announced, according to the news agency. The next day, the South Korean diplomacy chief is planned to hold separate talks with his German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and the Canadian top diplomat, Melanie Joly.

Park's aim is to discuss prospects of enhanced cooperation between South Korea, Europe and Canada, as well as present his country's views on global challenges, the news outlet said.