South Korean Foreign Minister to Visit Russia From Oct 26-28 for Talks With Lavrov - Seoul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong will pay a visit to Russia from October 26-28, he plans to hold negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and take part in the closing ceremony of the year of mutual exchanges, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"During his talks with Minister Lavrov, Minister Chung plans to exchange views on a wide range of issues, including bilateral relations, the Korean Peninsula problems, promoting cooperation, and also key regional and international issues," the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.