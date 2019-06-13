South Korean Foreign Minister to Visit Russia June 16-17 - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will hold a visit to Russia from June 16-17, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Kang plans to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on June 17, the ministry specified.

Kang and Lavrov intend to discuss pressing issues of the Russian-South Korean bilateral relations, including the schedule of political contacts and ways to develop cooperation on trade and the economy. They will also exchange opinions on key international and regional problems, with a special focus on the situation on the Korean Peninsula.