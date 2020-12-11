South Korean Foreign Ministry Confirms Death of Film Director Kim Ki-duk in Latvia

The South Korean Foreign Ministry on Friday confirmed reports about the death of film director Kim Ki-duk and is currently assisting his family with funeral arrangements

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The South Korean Foreign Ministry on Friday confirmed reports about the death of film director Kim Ki-duk and is currently assisting his family with funeral arrangements.

Earlier in the day, the Latvian Delfi news portal reported that the director died in Latvia from coronavirus complications. According to the news outlet, the 59-year-old filmmaker wanted to purchase a house in Jurmala and obtain a residence permit but did not appear at a scheduled meeting, after which his worried colleagues started searching for him in hospitals across the country.

"We have received information about the death of our citizen from the South Korean Embassy in Latvia and are now learning about what happened from the hospital.

We have contacted his relatives in South Korea and informed them about undertaken measures, we are also providing consular assistance regarding a funeral ceremony request and other matters," the ministry said in a statement, cited by the Yonhap news agency.

Kim Ki-duk's cinematographer output has won him accolades across the world, including the Venice International Film Festival's Silver and Golden Lions for the movies 3-Iron and Pieta, the Cannes Film Festival's Un Certain Regard prize for Arirang and at the Berlin International Film Festival for Silver Bear for Samaritan Girl.