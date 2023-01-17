The South Korean Foreign Ministry downplayed President Yoon Suk Yeol's remarks implying difficult relations between the United Arab Emirates and Iran, saying they had nothing to do with ties between Seoul and Tehran, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The South Korean Foreign Ministry downplayed President Yoon Suk Yeol's remarks implying difficult relations between the United Arab Emirates and Iran, saying they had nothing to do with ties between Seoul and Tehran, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, while addressing South Korean troops in the UAE, Yoon called Iran the "enemy and biggest threat" of the Arab monarchy and compared relations between the two states with those of Seoul and Pyongyang. Tehran requested an explanation of those remarks from Seoul.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry communicated a message saying the president was simply encouraging troops. Seoul also added that there was no need for "unnecessary overinterpretation" since Yoon's remarks were "irrelevant" to the country's relations with Iran, the news agency reported.

"Since forging diplomatic ties with Iran in 1962, our country has long maintained friendly and cooperative ties with Iran, and our commitment to continue developing the friendly bilateral relations with Iran remains firm," the ministry said in a statement cited by the agency.

Later in the day, South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman Lim Soo-suk said that the message had been conveyed to Tehran through diplomatic channels. He also expressed Seoul's hope that Iran "well understands the intention" of Yoon's remarks.