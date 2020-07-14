The South Korean Foreign Ministry on Tuesday protested Japan's "unjust and preposterous" claims over the disputed Dokdo islets expressed in it Defense White Paper

Earlier in the day, the Japanese Defense Ministry's annual report 2020 Defense White Paper was presented to the country's government. The report once again describes the issue of the disputed islands as unresolved.

"The government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) strongly protests against the Japanese government's reiteration of unjust territorial claims over Dokdo, clearly an integral part of the ROK's territory in terms of history, geography and international law, in the 'Defense of Japan 2020' released on July 14, and calls for an immediate withdrawal of such claims," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the Japanese government's "unjust and preposterous claims over Dokdo" will not contribute to the improvement of relations between the Asian countries.

"The ROK government makes clear once again that the Japanese government's unjust claims do not have any impact on the ROK's sovereignty over Dokdo, an integral part of the ROK's territory, and that it will respond sternly to any provocation over Dokdo," the ministry added.

Meanwhile, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported that the Foreign Ministry summoned senior Japanese diplomat Hirohisa Soma from the embassy in Seoul to express regret over the White Paper and urge Tokyo to withdraw the claims.

The Liancourt Rocks, referred to as Dokdo by South Korea and Takeshima by Japan, lie almost equidistant from the two states. They have been administered by Seoul since 1954, a claim Tokyo disputes. Japan has suggested that the issue should be presented to the International Court of Justice, but South Korea believes there is no dispute over the islands and considers them to be its territory historically, geographically and legally.