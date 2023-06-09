UrduPoint.com

South Korean Foreign Ministry Summons Chinese Diplomat After Remarks On Foreign Influence

The South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Friday it had summoned Chinese Ambassador to Seoul Xing Haiming over his remarks that relations between the two countries should not be influenced from outside

On Thursday, Xing urged Seoul to get rid of the influence of foreign factors while building ties with Beijing during a meeting with the leader of the South Korean opposition Democratic Party of Korea, Lee Jae-myung. He also said that those who "bet" on China losing to the United States "will surely regret it." In addition, the diplomat asked for Seoul's support for the one-China policy.

"South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin summoned Chinese Ambassador Xing Haiming to the Foreign Ministry and expressed strong regret and a stern warning over the ambassador's unreasonable and provocative words and actions during the meeting with the opposition leader on June 8, which contradict diplomatic tradition," the ministry said in a statement.

Chang said the ambassador's actions violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and could be seen as interference in South Korea's domestic affairs. He added that Xing's actions contradict the desire of the Chinese and South Korean governments and people to cherish and develop bilateral relations based on mutual respect and that the ambassador's behavior is hard to understand and causes mistrust. Chang also said that Xing had "gone too far."

