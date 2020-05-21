UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean Gov't Fears Community Transmission Of Coronavirus Via Night Clubs - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 04:19 PM

South Korean Gov't Fears Community Transmission of Coronavirus Via Night Clubs - Reports

Authorities in South Korea are worried that recent successes in slowing the spread of the coronavirus infection can be undermined by sporadic clusters that continue to emerge in night clubs and other entertainment facilities, the country's media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) Authorities in South Korea are worried that recent successes in slowing the spread of the coronavirus infection can be undermined by sporadic clusters that continue to emerge in night clubs and other entertainment facilities, the country's media reported on Thursday.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the majority of 12 cases reported by South Korean health authorities on Thursday were of local transmission, and the spike of 32 cases the day before reeled from the continuous emergence of hotbeds in popular nightlife areas, such as Itaewon in the capital of Seoul.

"The Itaewon outbreak has not led to massive virus spread, but related infections have been reported consistently. That's why health authorities cannot loosen their guard against community spread," Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health official, said at a briefing, as quoted by Yonhap.

The number of cases linked to the Itaewon cluster has reached 206 as of noon (03:00 GMT), with 10 new patients registered over the last 24 hours, as health authorities continue to detect secondary and tertiary transmissions linked to Itaewon, according to the report.

In Incheon, a city west of Seoul, the local government reportedly ordered some 2,400 karaoke facilities to halt operations for two weeks in a bid to curb the community transmission.

As of Thursday, the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 11,122 cumulative cases, including 264 fatalities and 10,135 recoveries, which make 91 percent of all cases.

Related Topics

Incheon Seoul South Korea North Korea Media All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PML-N leader Ata Ullah Tarar tests positive for Co ..

6 minutes ago

Ex FPCCI President demands implementation of GI la ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Customs and Omani counterpart discuss post-c ..

12 minutes ago

Meeting held to review implementation of SOPs for ..

7 minutes ago

AAC raided on bus terminals, coaches stand to chec ..

7 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary demands abolition of Ruet-e-Hilal ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.