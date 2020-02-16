South Korean Health Authorities Release Another 333 People From Quarantine

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) South Korean health authorities have released from quarantine another 333 nationals evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the new strain of coronavirus, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

From January 31 to February 1, South Korean authorities evacuated 701 nationals from Wuhan and placed them in quarantine for 14 days in order to eliminate the threat of the coronavirus spread in the country. Two of them were tested positive for the disease.

On Saturday, 366 South Korean nationals were discharged from the quarantine. On Sunday, the rest 333 people were also discharged. Health Minister Park Neung-hoo attended the farewell event at the makeshift shelter in Asan, south of Seoul.

A total of 148 South Korean nationals and their Chinese relatives, who were evacuated from Wuhan on February 12, still remain in quarantine. None of them tested positive for the disease.

Earlier in the day, South Korean health authorities confirmed the 29th case of infection with the new type of coronavirus in the country.

The new strain of coronavirus - COVID-19 - was first detected in Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already resulted in 1665 fatalities, with 68,500 people having been infected. Outside of China, more than 500 people were infected with the virus, including two cases in Russia.