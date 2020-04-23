South Korean Health Authorities Say Repeat COVID-19 Patients Not Contagious

The South Korean health authorities believe that patients who, after recovery, contract the coronavirus for the second time are not contagious, Kwon Joon-wook, the deputy director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Thursday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The South Korean health authorities believe that patients who, after recovery, contract the coronavirus for the second time are not contagious, Kwon Joon-wook, the deputy director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Thursday.

South Korea has so far registered at least 222 repeat COVID-19 cases.

Intermediate results show that such patients do not spread the infection further, and the virus is living in their bodies without reproducing itself, Kwon said at a daily briefing.

"As for the 39 samples that we received, we believe that in all of them the virus is not alive and not contagious, moreover, according to the results of an additional check of those who contacted with such patients ... we found out that that they were no longer contagious," Kwon said.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by eight to 10,702 over the past day. The death toll has risen from 238 to 240 within the same period.