South Korean Intelligence Believes Trump-Kim Summit May Take Place in December - Reports

The South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) said on Monday during the parliamentary audit that the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un may take place in December, media reported

According to the Chosun Ilbo newspaper, the NIS thinks that in late November - early December, the US and North Korea will launch regular talks to negotiate details of the summit. Amid the event, Kim may pay a visit to China.

"We know that Kim Jong Un decided to hold the US-North Korea summit in December," the NIS representative said, as quoted by the newspaper.

According to the official, if working negotiations between the US and North Korea succeed, it is highly likely that Kim will visit China before the summit given his previous visits to the country in advance of meetings with the US leader.

In early October, the North Korean delegation held working-level denuclearization talks with the US delegation in Sweden. These were the first talks since the high-level summit in Hanoi in February, that eventually failed as North Korean diplomats left the meeting's venue prematurely. According to the diplomat, the United States came empty-handed without paying attention to the North Korean requirements. At the same time, the US debunked the claims stating that the talks were good and resulted in a range of creative ideas.

According to the North Korean Ministry's further statement, the country waits for a wise decision by the US until the end of the year to resume talks.