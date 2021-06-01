UrduPoint.com
South Korean Intelligence Chief Met With CIA Director During US Visit - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The head of the South Korean National Intelligence Service, Park Jie-won, met with CIA Director William Burns during his recent trip to the United States, the news agency Yonhap reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Park is reported to have departed to the US last week.

According to the news agency, although the South Korean intelligence chief's schedule was not disclosed, Park is said to have met with Burns and other top intelligence officials and exchanged views on North Korea with them.

Some sources mentioned a possibility of Park meeting North Korean diplomats during his stay in New York, although Unification Minister Lee In-young stated that such a meeting had not taken place.

In May, US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a summit in Washington, where they discussed the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and coordination on the issue of North Korea. Biden said he would be willing to hold a meeting with the North Korean leader if Pyongyang commits itself to denuclearization.

