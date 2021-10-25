UrduPoint.com

South Korean Intelligence Denies Rumors Of Removal Of Kim Jong Un, Coup In North

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 04:12 PM

South Korean Intelligence Denies Rumors of Removal of Kim Jong Un, Coup in North

The National Intelligence Service (NIS) of South Korea told the country's Chosun Ilbo newspaper that reports published by US tabloid Globe that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was allegedly removed from power in a coup by his sister Kim Yo Jong was far away from reality

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The National Intelligence Service (NIS) of South Korea told the country's Chosun Ilbo newspaper that reports published by US tabloid Globe that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was allegedly removed from power in a coup by his sister Kim Yo Jong was far away from reality.

"Such reports are not true," NIS said as quoted by the newspaper.

Rumors about Kim's absence have already been circulating in foreign press for the last four months, NIS sources told the paper.

"(Four months) is enough time for intelligence agencies to verify the information, so far there are no such facts," the sources added.

In October, US tabloid Globe reported that Kim Jong Un's younger sister Kim Yo Jong staged a coup between May 6 and June 5 and overthrew her elder brother from power, replacing him with a double. They based such assumptions on reports that Kim Jong Un looked thinner than usual, although it could be possible that he simply lost some weight.

Citing data from the Ministry of Unification, Chuson Ilbo noted that during the time Globe reported that Kim was overthrown by his sister, he appeared in public four times. Since then, he participated in 27 other activities that required he made a public appearance.

