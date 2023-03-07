South Korean Intelligence Says North Could Test New ICBM in Coming Weeks - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Korea's national intelligence service expects the North to conduct large-scale military exercises in March and April and test a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Korean media reported Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) South Korea's national intelligence service expects the North to conduct large-scale military exercises in March and April and test a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Korean media reported Tuesday.

The intelligence agency briefed the parliamentary intelligence committee about the North's plans, Rep. Yun Kun-young of the opposition Democratic Party told Yonhap news agency.

Yun said the spy agency did not rule out that a solid-fuel ICBM would be fired at a normal trajectory, considering technological demand and a warning by Kim Jong Un's sister Yo Jong that Pyongyang was ready to take "overwhelming" action if Seoul and Washington continued their provocations.

The South Korean intelligence also said that the North might put reconnaissance satellites in orbit next month in line with Kim's instruction, according to the lawmaker.