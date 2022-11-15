South Korean Investigators Question Police Officer Over Deadly Crowd Crush - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) A special investigation team has questioned an officer from South Korea's Yongsan Police Station as part of a probe into the negligent response to the deadly Halloween crowd crush in Seoul, South Korean media reported on Tuesday.

In late October, a crowd crush in the Itaewon nightlife district in the South Korean capital ended in the deaths of 158 people. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol harshly criticized the police for the failure to act appropriately in response to the tragedy, saying that the police must take full responsibility for not preventing the incident. Media said that the police had received numerous reports about the crowds hours before the tragedy.

On Monday, a special task force was created to reform the work of the police.

A 51-year-old officer, surnamed Kim, was questioned as a suspect in the attempt to delete a police report warning of possible accidents during Halloween festivities, the Yonhap news agency reported, adding that charges were brought against him and another officer, who was found dead at his home last week after committing suicide.

Kim is the first of the seven officials to be questioned, the news agency added.

According to the report, a ranking official from the ministry of interior and safety will also undergo questioning on Tuesday to determine if Interior Minister Lee Sang-min is accountable for the tragedy.