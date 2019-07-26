South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wga held phone talks with her Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, to discuss Tokyo's restrictions on high-tech exports to South Korea and call for their immediate reverse, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday, as quoted by South Korean media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wga held phone talks with her Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, to discuss Tokyo's restrictions on high-tech exports to South Korea and call for their immediate reverse, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday, as quoted by South Korean media.

"The two ministers shared the understanding that dialogue and communication through diplomatic channels should continue particularly in times of difficulties in the bilateral relationship," the statement said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Kang has also urged Japan to remove restrictions on technology-related exports to South Korea and refrain from taking any further steps that could aggravate the bilateral relationship, the news agency added.

In early July, Japan introduced restrictions on exports of three� high-tech materials � fluorinated polyimides, photoresist and hydrogen fluoride � which are vital to the manufacturing of semiconductors and displays by South Korean tech companies. The move came shortly after a South Korean court ruled that a number of Japanese companies pay reparations for using forced labor during Japan's time as a colonial power between 1910 and 1945.

Japan's official position regarding the reparations is that the bilateral 1965 Treaty on Basic Relations had fully resolved the matter. From Tokyo's point of view, the recent string of court rulings on the issue in South Korea goes against previous agreements between the two countries.