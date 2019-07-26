UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean, Japanese Foreign Ministers Discuss Tokyo's Export Restrictions - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 01:08 PM

South Korean, Japanese Foreign Ministers Discuss Tokyo's Export Restrictions - Reports

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wga held phone talks with her Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, to discuss Tokyo's restrictions on high-tech exports to South Korea and call for their immediate reverse, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday, as quoted by South Korean media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wga held phone talks with her Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, to discuss Tokyo's restrictions on high-tech exports to South Korea and call for their immediate reverse, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday, as quoted by South Korean media.

"The two ministers shared the understanding that dialogue and communication through diplomatic channels should continue particularly in times of difficulties in the bilateral relationship," the statement said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Kang has also urged Japan to remove restrictions on technology-related exports to South Korea and refrain from taking any further steps that could aggravate the bilateral relationship, the news agency added.

In early July, Japan introduced restrictions on exports of three� high-tech materials � fluorinated polyimides, photoresist and hydrogen fluoride � which are vital to the manufacturing of semiconductors and displays by South Korean tech companies. The move came shortly after a South Korean court ruled that a number of Japanese companies pay reparations for using forced labor during Japan's time as a colonial power between 1910 and 1945.

Japan's official position regarding the reparations is that the bilateral 1965 Treaty on Basic Relations had fully resolved the matter. From Tokyo's point of view, the recent string of court rulings on the issue in South Korea goes against previous agreements between the two countries.

Related Topics

Exports Tokyo Japan South Korea North Korea July Media From Court

Recent Stories

One more HIV case detects in Ratodero

2 seconds ago

NAB Chairman vows redoubling efforts for mega corr ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Soyuz-2.1 Carriers May Be Equipped With R ..

1 minute ago

8 injured in Kurram floods, 4 KP rivers in medium ..

1 minute ago

Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to focus orp ..

1 minute ago

Rs1.40bln budget of Town-III Peshawar presented

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.