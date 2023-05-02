South Korean, Japanese National Security Advisers to Meet in Seoul This Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The national security advisers of South Korea and Japan will meet in Seoul this week to prepare for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's upcoming visit to the city, South Korean news agency Yonhap said on Tuesday, citing the presidential office.

Takeo Akiba, secretary-general of Japan's National Security Secretariat, will arrive in South Korea on May 3 for a two-day visit to meet with National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong ahead of Kishida's May 7-8 visit to Seoul, the report said.

The advisers plan to discuss a wide range of issues, including regional and global affairs, bilateral relations and North Korea.

The two officials will also hold a meeting of an economic security dialogue, which South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Kishida agreed to launch in March to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation on supply chains and advanced technology issues, the news agency added.

Akiba will be the first secretary general of the National Security Secretariat to visit South Korea since 2014.