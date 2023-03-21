UrduPoint.com

South Korean-Japanese Relations Must Move Forward Despite Old Animosities - President

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 04:50 PM

South Korean-Japanese Relations Must Move Forward Despite Old Animosities - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The bilateral relations between Seoul and Tokyo must move forward, regardless of their past difficulties, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday.

"Korea-Japan relations must move beyond the past," he said during a cabinet meeting, adding that "Korea-Japan relations can and must be a win-win relationship that works together and gains more together," the South Korean Yonhap news Agency reported.

The developments follow a predominantly negative reaction of South Korean main opposition Democratic Party and other critics to the president's summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit to Japan from March 16-17.

His detractors believe the president has made unannounced concessions to Japan regarding issues that have been souring the bilateral relations for decades, including Japan's wartime forced labor.

In the beginning of March, the South Korean government proposed a compensation plan for the victims of forced labor during the Japanese rule through a South Korean public foundation instead of Japanese companies, as originally prescribed by court. While some of the victims rejected the proposal, Tokyo welcomed it.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Tokyo Seoul Japan North Korea March From Government Cabinet Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Justice organises ‘Presidents of Fed ..

Ministry of Justice organises ‘Presidents of Federal Courts 2023’ Forum

7 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ethiopia ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ethiopian Ambassador to UAE

7 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD arranges Air Lease Corporation’s US ..

Emirates NBD arranges Air Lease Corporation’s US$600 million inaugural sukuk

7 minutes ago
 GMC Higher Organising Committee reviews building m ..

GMC Higher Organising Committee reviews building media entities in era of media ..

7 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways enhances interline, codeshare with ..

Etihad Airways enhances interline, codeshare with six airlines making travel eve ..

7 minutes ago
 Emirates Islamic launches cash back campaign to in ..

Emirates Islamic launches cash back campaign to incentivise SME trade developmen ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.