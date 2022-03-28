South Korean, Japanese, US Envoys Discuss North Korean ICBM Test - Seoul

Senior nuclear officials from South Korea, the US and Japan came to an agreement on Monday on the need for a tough response to North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests held last week, the South Korean foreign ministry said

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Senior nuclear officials from South Korea, the US and Japan came to an agreement on Monday on the need for a tough response to North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests held last week, the South Korean foreign ministry said.

North Korea conducted the ICBM launch in violation of a number of UN Security Council resolutions and the international community needs to take firm action to deal with the problem, the ministry said, as cited by the official Yonhap news agency.

Pyongyang has confirmed that it tested its Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile on March 24. The launch was North Korea's first ICBM test since 2017. Japan said that if Pyongyang launched the missile along a conventional trajectory, it could have flown 15,000 km (9,320 miles), reaching any point on US soil.