South Korean Justice Minister Sacks Top Prosecutor Over Alleged Misconduct - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) South Korean Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae on Tuesday relieved the country's Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl of his duties over numerous investigations involving the official's aide and relatives as well as over controversial prosecution reforms, the Yonhap news Agency reported.

"The ministry has been investigating various allegations against the top prosecutor and found out some serious misconduct," Choo told reporters, as quoted by the media outlet.

According to the justice minister, Yoon had violated ethics on many fronts including by holding "improper" meetings with media representatives, illegally inspecting judges involved in controversial cases and interfering in investigations for own good.

The top prosecutor has also reportedly leaked sensitive official information to the media.

"As the justice minister, who has the utmost authority to oversee the prosecution, I decided that it is not tolerable to let him continue his duty," Choo added.

Yoon, in turn, called the minister's decision unfair and vowed to take legal actions against the suspension order.