MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) A cousin of newly appointed South Korean Justice Minister Cho Kuk was arrested on Saturday by prosecutors over corruption charges, national media reported.

The cousin, who has the same surname, was arrested at the Incheon International Airport and then transported to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office for questioning, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The justice minister's cousin is reportedly a de-facto head of the private equity fund Co-Link PE, which is suspected of involvement in illegal activities, for example, false reporting to the financial regulator.

The South Korean prosecutors are boosting an investigation into corruption rumors that are surrounding the new justice minister.

Cho was sworn in as the new justice minister on Monday and vowed not to interfere in the investigation.