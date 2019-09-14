UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean Justice Minister's Cousin Arrested Over Corruption Charges - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 10:40 AM

South Korean Justice Minister's Cousin Arrested Over Corruption Charges - Reports

A cousin of newly appointed South Korean Justice Minister Cho Kuk was arrested on Saturday by prosecutors over corruption charges, national media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) A cousin of newly appointed South Korean Justice Minister Cho Kuk was arrested on Saturday by prosecutors over corruption charges, national media reported.

The cousin, who has the same surname, was arrested at the Incheon International Airport and then transported to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office for questioning, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The justice minister's cousin is reportedly a de-facto head of the private equity fund Co-Link PE, which is suspected of involvement in illegal activities, for example, false reporting to the financial regulator.

The South Korean prosecutors are boosting an investigation into corruption rumors that are surrounding the new justice minister.

Cho was sworn in as the new justice minister on Monday and vowed not to interfere in the investigation.

Related Topics

Corruption Incheon Seoul Same North Korea Media Airport

Recent Stories

Rossiya TV Channel to Air Unique Color Footage Abo ..

31 minutes ago

UN chief calls for greater action to address clima ..

41 minutes ago

Tropical storm 'Humberto' targets hurricane-hit Ba ..

41 minutes ago

Around 12 million children may never see a classro ..

41 minutes ago

Gates Foundation under fire over award for India's ..

51 minutes ago

UAE highlights tolerance, interfaith dialogue as k ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.