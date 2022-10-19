UrduPoint.com

South Korean KHNP May Build Nuclear Power Plant In Poland - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2022 | 08:19 PM

South Korean KHNP May Build Nuclear Power Plant in Poland - Reports

South Korean company Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) may build a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Poland, which is expected to become, once completed, the country's second one, Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) South Korean company Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) may build a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Poland, which is expected to become, once completed, the country's second one, Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported on Wednesday.

The Polish Energy Group, private energy concern ZE PAK, and KHNP will sign a declaration on the NPP's construction, the newspaper reported, adding that the signing of the agreement, which should be overseen by Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State Assets Jacek Sasin "is expected in the next two weeks."

The Polish government wants to have a controlling stake in the project implemented jointly with KHNP, the newspaper added.

The report said that the construction of the NPP is a part of the so-called arms cooperation between the countries. South Korea will also supply Poland with 288 K239 Chunmoo rocket artillery systems, 1,000 K2 tanks, 672 K9A1 self-propelled howitzers, and three squadrons of FA-50 fighters.

Poland currently operates a single research reactor. There are plans to build the first Polish NPP in the northern city of Gdansk. The first unit of the plant is expected to be launched in 2033. Other units will be built every two to three years, and the entire nuclear program involves the construction of six units with a capacity of up to 9 gigawatts.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Nuclear Company Gdansk Poland South Korea North Korea May Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Delegation of Shia Ulema Council calls on CCPO Lah ..

Delegation of Shia Ulema Council calls on CCPO Lahore

6 minutes ago
 Under five hours of sleep a night increases seriou ..

Under five hours of sleep a night increases serious illness risk for over-50s

6 minutes ago
 Senior Adviser to UK Prime Minister Suspended Whil ..

Senior Adviser to UK Prime Minister Suspended While Investigation Ongoing - Repo ..

6 minutes ago
 Policeman, citizen killed in firing by street crim ..

Policeman, citizen killed in firing by street criminals

6 minutes ago
 Economic security imperative for safeguarding stra ..

Economic security imperative for safeguarding strategic interests: Dr Moeed

6 minutes ago
 15 planes carrying 227 tons relief goods from Turk ..

15 planes carrying 227 tons relief goods from Turkiye arrived in Pakistan so far ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.