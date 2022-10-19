South Korean KHNP May Build Nuclear Power Plant in Poland - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

South Korean company Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) may build a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Poland, which is expected to become, once completed, the country's second one, Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported on Wednesday

The Polish Energy Group, private energy concern ZE PAK, and KHNP will sign a declaration on the NPP's construction, the newspaper reported, adding that the signing of the agreement, which should be overseen by Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State Assets Jacek Sasin "is expected in the next two weeks."

The Polish government wants to have a controlling stake in the project implemented jointly with KHNP, the newspaper added.

The report said that the construction of the NPP is a part of the so-called arms cooperation between the countries. South Korea will also supply Poland with 288 K239 Chunmoo rocket artillery systems, 1,000 K2 tanks, 672 K9A1 self-propelled howitzers, and three squadrons of FA-50 fighters.

Poland currently operates a single research reactor. There are plans to build the first Polish NPP in the northern city of Gdansk. The first unit of the plant is expected to be launched in 2033. Other units will be built every two to three years, and the entire nuclear program involves the construction of six units with a capacity of up to 9 gigawatts.