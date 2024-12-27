South Korean Lawmakers Impeach Acting President Han Duck-soo
Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) South Korean lawmakers impeached acting president Han Duck-soo on Friday, sinking the country deeper into a political crisis triggered by his predecessor's martial law declaration that shocked the world.
Han had taken over just two weeks ago from President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was suspended following a parliament vote over his move to impose martial law on December 3.
However, opposition MPs have now also stripped Han -- who was also prime minister -- of his presidential duties, arguing that he had refused demands to complete Yoon's impeachment process and to bring him to justice.
"I announce that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment motion has passed. Out of the 192 lawmakers who voted, 192 voted to impeach," said National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik.
The vote was passed in chaotic scenes as the Han and Yoon's ruling People's Power Party (PPP) lawmakers protested in parliament after Woo said only a simple majority was required for the impeachment to pass.
PPP lawmakers began chanting angrily, with many MPs rushing towards Woo, demanding that he resign. They did not take part in the vote.
Friday's was the second impeachment of a South Korean head of state in just two weeks, adding to the turmoil of the country's dynamic political landscape.
It was also South Korea's first impeachment of an acting president.
PPP leader Kweon Seong-dong said after the vote that Han "must continue to lead state affairs without yielding to the opposition's passage of the impeachment motion".
However, Han said in a statement after the vote that he "respects the parliament's decision" and would wait for the Constitutional Court's subsequent decision whether to uphold it.
Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, who stepped in as South Korea's new acting president, pledged to do all to end the political turmoil gripping his country.
"Minimising governmental turmoil is of utmost importance at this moment," Choi said in an address shortly after his appointment as acting leader, adding that "the government will also dedicate all its efforts to overcoming this period of turmoil."
Amid the ongoing crisis, South Korea's won touched a 16-year low against the US Dollar on Friday, faring worse than in the immediate aftermath of Yoon's martial law declaration, which sent the Currency sliding to a two-year low against the greenback.
