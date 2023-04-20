South Korean Laws Do Not Prohibit Arms Sales to Belligerent Nations - Defense Ministry

South Korean legislation does not prohibit selling weapons to countries involved in a conflict, the government and military departments can make such a decision after considering the circumstances, the South Korean Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) South Korean legislation does not prohibit selling weapons to countries involved in a conflict, the government and military departments can make such a decision after considering the circumstances, the South Korean Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Of course, we don't sell weapons to all countries whatsoever. We can't sell them to terrorist organizations, for example. All such criteria are considered at a meeting of a special commission for the promotion of defense projects, which includes representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), and others departments. The projects get approval from the commission, and after that the sale is carried out ... As far as I know, there is no single guideline or rule that it is prohibited to sell weapons to a country waging a war. We sell weapons, taking into account national benefit and other factors, " a representative of the ministry said.

The existing laws hypothetically allow to sell military products, including weapons, to any country, but the government and military departments consider all relevant conditions in each case and decide whether or not to carry out the transaction.

Regarding Ukraine, South Korea acts on the "principle" of not providing military assistance, which is essentially the government's position but is not regulated by a specific law or restriction.

The official also confirmed that despite the fact that the non-professional term "provision" of weapons is used in everyday life, in fact, any supply is a sale, an export deal.

On Wednesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said that in the event of a situation in Ukraine that "the international community cannot condone," it would be difficult for Seoul to insist on providing only humanitarian or financial support to Kiev, thus allowing for the first time the possibility of military assistance to Ukraine by South Korea. Yoon named mass attacks on civilians or serious war crimes as possible grounds for resorting to this measure. Later in the day, the president's office emphasized that the possibility of providing lethal aid to Ukraine remains hypothetical.