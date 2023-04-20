UrduPoint.com

South Korean Laws Do Not Prohibit Arms Sales To Belligerent Nations - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2023 | 08:48 PM

South Korean Laws Do Not Prohibit Arms Sales to Belligerent Nations - Defense Ministry

South Korean legislation does not prohibit selling weapons to countries involved in a conflict, the government and military departments can make such a decision after considering the circumstances, the South Korean Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) South Korean legislation does not prohibit selling weapons to countries involved in a conflict, the government and military departments can make such a decision after considering the circumstances, the South Korean Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Of course, we don't sell weapons to all countries whatsoever. We can't sell them to terrorist organizations, for example. All such criteria are considered at a meeting of a special commission for the promotion of defense projects, which includes representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), and others departments. The projects get approval from the commission, and after that the sale is carried out ... As far as I know, there is no single guideline or rule that it is prohibited to sell weapons to a country waging a war. We sell weapons, taking into account national benefit and other factors, " a representative of the ministry said.

The existing laws hypothetically allow to sell military products, including weapons, to any country, but the government and military departments consider all relevant conditions in each case and decide whether or not to carry out the transaction.

Regarding Ukraine, South Korea acts on the "principle" of not providing military assistance, which is essentially the government's position but is not regulated by a specific law or restriction.

The official also confirmed that despite the fact that the non-professional term "provision" of weapons is used in everyday life, in fact, any supply is a sale, an export deal.

On Wednesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said that in the event of a situation in Ukraine that "the international community cannot condone," it would be difficult for Seoul to insist on providing only humanitarian or financial support to Kiev, thus allowing for the first time the possibility of military assistance to Ukraine by South Korea. Yoon named mass attacks on civilians or serious war crimes as possible grounds for resorting to this measure. Later in the day, the president's office emphasized that the possibility of providing lethal aid to Ukraine remains hypothetical.

Related Topics

Terrorist Ukraine Sale Seoul Kiev South Korea North Korea Event All From Government

Recent Stories

'Digital World', Replaces culture of Eid cards

'Digital World', Replaces culture of Eid cards

2 minutes ago
 UAE President emphasises link between sustainable ..

UAE President emphasises link between sustainable economic development and clima ..

20 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Brasilia holds Ramadan Iftar to cel ..

UAE Embassy in Brasilia holds Ramadan Iftar to celebrate Zayed Humanitarian Day

50 minutes ago
 UAE, Germany explore partnerships to build on indu ..

UAE, Germany explore partnerships to build on industrial ties and climate effort ..

1 hour ago
 Etihad Group Celebrates Launch of a New Block in E ..

Etihad Group Celebrates Launch of a New Block in Etihad Town Phase I

1 hour ago
 UAE and Egyptian Presidents share Eid Al-Fitr gree ..

UAE and Egyptian Presidents share Eid Al-Fitr greetings

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.