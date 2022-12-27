UrduPoint.com

South Korean Leader Criticizes Poor Army Training After Pyongyang's Drone Launch -Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 02:30 PM

South Korean Leader Criticizes Poor Army Training After Pyongyang's Drone Launch -Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday said that the North Korean drone infiltration in the country shows the long-term lack of army training, indirectly accusing the previous administration for its peaceful policy toward North Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported.

"I believe the people clearly saw the danger of a North Korea policy that relied on North Korea's good intentions and military agreements. We had been planning to establish a drone unit to carry out surveillance and reconnaissance operations on North Korea's key military facilities, but in the wake of yesterday's incident, we will move up the drone unit's establishment as much as possible," Yoon was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency during a Cabinet meeting.

The South Korean leader criticized the administration of former president Moon Jae-in for pursuing peaceful policy based on diplomatic efforts and negotiations with North Korea, the agency said.

On Monday, Yonhap reported, citing South Korean military, that a number of drones believed to be North Korean had crossed the inter-Korean border. South Korea tried to shoot the drones down and scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters to intercept them. One of the aircraft, a KA-1 light attack plane, reportedly crashed during takeoff.

Four small North Korean drones flew in the area of Ganghwado Island in South Korea, and another flew up to the northern region of the metropolitan agglomeration, including Seoul. Yonhap later said that one drone managed to return back to the North, while the remaining four disappeared from radars.

The South Korean Defense Ministry called the violation of its airspace by North Korean drones "a clear provocation" and pledged to respond decisively.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Army Seoul South Korea North Korea Border From Cabinet

Recent Stories

ICRC, Big Heart Foundation sign grant agreement fo ..

ICRC, Big Heart Foundation sign grant agreement for healthcare in Pakistan

55 minutes ago
 AI Office in collaboration with ADCB discuss AI an ..

AI Office in collaboration with ADCB discuss AI and Blockchain future in banking

1 hour ago
 UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.