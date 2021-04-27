UrduPoint.com
South Korean Leader Offers Condolences To Indonesia After 53 Submarine Crew Confirmed Dead

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 09:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) South Korean President Moon Jae-in has expressed condolences to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over the death of 53 submarine crew members, the South Korean presidential administration informs.

In a letter to Widodo, Moon Jae-in said she hoped the people of Indonesia "can soon overcome the sadness over this tragic incident."

Indonesian military chief Hadi Tjahjanto and Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono confirmed on Sunday that the wreckage of the missing KRI Nanggala-402 submarine had been discovered and that all 53 crew members were dead.

The submarine lost contact with the Indonesian navy on Wednesday after a training drill near Bali. Local media reported that sailors of the missing submarine had oxygen supply until Saturday. That day, rescuers discovered some debris, including items from inside the submarine, in the waters near the island.

The submarine was modernized ten years ago and was one of five subs in Indonesia's fleet.

More Stories From World

